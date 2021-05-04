The Reeds Spring School District is asking the community for its opinion about a proposal that would change the name of the school district.
When the Strategic Planning Committee first met in 2019, there were discussions about whether the name Reeds Spring School District accurately represented all of its students. The district is made up of five communities: Reeds Spring, Cape Fair, Branson West, Kimberling City, and Indian Point, according to a press release from the school district.
“Back in 2019, when we met with the original strategic planning group (which was) made up of about 30 to 35 patrons, a cross section of the district, from parents to business leaders, to thought leaders in the area.” said Reeds Spring School District Superintendent Cody Hirschi. “They really started to work on the foundational pieces of the strategic plan, to identify our core beliefs, to create a new mission, to identify our perimeters and really come up with what are the seven strategy areas after looking at all the data, what are the seven areas we need to address and approve.
“When they met in 2019, they started to have a lot of conversations around strategy five, which was enhancing community awareness and engagement. During those conversations, the discussion came up whether or not the name ‘Reeds Spring’ is representative of all of our students, since we are made up of five communities. That was the initial question that got people (talking) in the initial planning team.”
The committee recommended that the district explore the possibility of a name change to help achieve the strategic plan’s goals. There are no plans to change the mascot or school colors, according to the release.
“This isn’t about throwing away the history of the district,” said Hirschi. “From the conversations the strategic planning team had, it wasn’t about that. It is not about throwing out the logo, that has never been brought up. It’s not about changing the school colors or mascot, this has nothing to do with those. The question was only to ask if the name represents our student body.”
According to the release, the survey is opened to anyone. Anyone can access the survey through a link on the district website and social media channels. Paper surveys are available in the Reeds Spring Central Office for those who do not have access to an online survey.
“What we are doing at the district is asking that question,” said Hirschi. “We have a survey going out to ask our patrons for their feedback. We are asking, ‘What do you think of the possibility of a name change? Would you support that?’ Then that data will be shared with the board of education and the board will be the ones who ultimately decide, is the data strong enough to move forward?”
The district will release the survey results publicly during the week of May 14. The district will also host a community forum for more input on Monday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the Reeds Spring Middle School auditorium, according to the release.
“Our board is really tapped into this right now. I think one thing that is exciting to hear is how many people are passionate about our district and that is what we ultimately want to hear, what people are saying. We have the survey going out so people can express their opinion and then we have the community forum set for May 24, where people can share with the board what their perspective on the topic is.
“We are hopeful that everybody in our community that cares will respond to the survey so we are going to push it out through all of our normal social media platforms. It will be on the website and on Facebook. Obviously, a lot of patrons are on Facebook and they can share it with other people in their circles. We want to get as much feedback as possible.”
There were seven strategies put into the strategic plan. The plan includes goals to maximize academic excellence, recruit and retain high-quality employees, and enhance community awareness and engagement, according to the release.
Voters approved an operating tax levy increase to fund the strategic plan, known as Prop RS, during the April 6 General Municipal Election, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News Archives.
According to Hirschi, the strategic plan is not the superintendent’s plan, but was created by the planning committee. The planning committee decided what was going to be the focus areas, and the responsibility of the superintendent was to implement that plan.
“There are the two questions that led to some of those first conversations about a name change,” said Hirschi. “The first was, ‘Does the name represent our entire student body?’. The second was, ‘Is there any opportunity with a potential name change to better promote the district as we try to recruit the best employees to work with our kids?’. Those are the two questions that led (the) conversations. What happened during those meetings, it wasn’t we needed to just change the name, it was we needed to explore this topic and get feedback from our community. Just explore the idea and (will) our community support a possible name change?”
According to Hirschi, there has been some confusion within the community about the possible name change and the district is dealing with the branding firm that has been hired to create cohesion in the look of the school brand.
“People are getting things confused with branding,” said Hirschi. “At the April board meeting, I announced that we were moving forward with the branding company Rebel out of Springfield. The conversations with Rebel started early before Prop RS passed. Not at all has the branding firm been hired in to help us with a name change. They are not involved in the (proposed) name change in any capacity, so that is not something they are doing. We are trying to promote our district as an amazing school district that is unified in our history, unified in our mascot and unified in our logo. You will see a lot of variations in logos, in colors being used, so Rebel is going to help us. Their proposal essentially is going to help us deal with unifying all that. Really the deliverables are to develop branding guidelines to establish the standards of the logo usage, colors, font for the entire district. They are making recommendations for the colors and aesthetics for the buildings and campuses, but nothing to do with the name change.”
Another concern that has been expressed by patrons on social media is the potential cost of the name change, according to Hirschi.
“It is hard to quantify what the cost would actually be,” said Hirschi. “For example, if the name did change all of our buses have the name Reeds Spring, so the question was would we go out and change all of the names of the buses or a ball field or a scoreboard. We wouldn’t do that. When it was time to redo the football field, or when it was time to purchase a new bus, we would purchase a new bus and have the new name put on it. As things need to be replaced in their normal replacement cycle that is when we would address changing the name on those items. It is hard to put a dollar amount onto it because we are going to be changing things as we go. We may look at the marquees and our main signs on our buildings regardless of the name change to streamline our brand across the district. I don’t think it would be this huge dollar amount because it is going to be a part of our replacement cycle.”
According to Hirschi, during the Prop RS campaign he created a projected budget for every aspect of the strategic plan, but that the final cost of each strategy would not be known until the distinct started implementing the work.
“I felt like during the whole Prop RS campaign, I was very upfront with everyone,” said Hirschi. “I went through every strategy and created a budget for every strategy and I showed that to everyone. If you look at the Prop RS and the community awareness and branding strategy, I said it would be estimated at about $30,000. At every community meeting, I said we don’t know what the outcome would be until we get into the work but this is what I am budgeting, which is $30,000 to be able to do this. We tried to be very open from the very beginning about it.”
The timeline for the proposed name change is unknown at this moment, according to Hirschi.
“I don’t know what the school board’s timeline is going to be because if the survey’s results come back, with evidence that there is no support, then I think it just dies,” said Hirschi. “If the survey comes back and it is a strong majority (in support), then you are talking about what is the next phase of exploration. Do we start throwing some names out there for potential school districts in this kind of scenario? It is going to ebb and flow based on the results of the survey. The board is also listening to the strategic plan team and said we as a district at least needed to ask the questions and be true to that process. There are a lot of people on both sides of it who are passionate about it.”
According to Hirschi, the district has been moving forward with other aspects of the Prop RS strategic plan.
“A lot of our energy is being directed toward improving the quality of our learning environment,” said Hirschi. “One of the big reasons we asked for Prop RS was to better compensate our teachers and we have already been able to do that.
“We already had our new salary schedules approved. They are (now) going to be aligned with Nixa, Ozark, Branson, and Republic. That was a big piece, which was the bulk of the money. We are expanding early childhood by hiring new employees to begin that process of expansion. We have been expanding Parents as Teachers. We are hiring a new early childhood teacher, we are doing a lot of things. (We) are hiring new social workers. We are implementing that right away to support our kids. Recruitment and retention is where the bulk of the money is going. There are positions in the strategic plan that needed to be added to expand those programs. We have already been able to approve those and have begun the hiring process for those individuals.”
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com/.
To take the survey visit www.rs-wolves.com/, click ‘Exploration of District Name Change’ on the home page, click the ‘Click Here to Take Survey’ button.
(1) comment
I have been involved in numerous conversations with parents about changing school names. Many considerations are voiced but always boils down to leaving behind community "low esteem" recognition to reinventing a new image to garner pride. My thought has always been the loss of history (school name recognition) for alumni.
