Teachers and staff at Hollister School District were recently recognized for their years of service at an all-district luncheon among their peers.
Those recognized for their time in the school district were in increments of five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years.
Among teachers and staff recognized for five years of service were Jasmine Tyler, Nate Nicholson, Madison Dyal, Sydney Gariss, Christen Leighty, Bridgitte Peterson, Logan Powell, Matthew Hart, Meranda Trinkle, Dallas DeWeese, Bret Taylor, Curtis Carnal, Mandie Tyler, and Hannah Bettlach. They each received an engraved bell in recognition of their service.
Those recognized for 10 years of service included Kristina Smith, Shannon Donathan, Mary Blackwood, and Gary Moffett. They each received an engraved wooden post-it note holder in recognition of their service.
Employees recognized for 15 years of service were Sue Chinn and Traci Critser. Each received an engraved crystal apple in recognition of their service.
Teachers and staff who have given 20 and 25 years of service to the Hollister School District included Brandy Retasket and Dawn Allred, respectively. Retasket’s recognition gift for 20 years of service was an engraved clock. Allred’s recognition gift for 25 years of service was an engraved crystal vase.
For more information about the Hollister School District, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
