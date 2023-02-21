College of the Ozarks hosted its Night to Shine event in conjunction with the Tim Tebow Foundation on Friday, Feb. 10.
The event, hosted in the Silver Dollar City Parlor at the Keeter Center, is billed as a worldwide movement celebrating God’s love for people with special needs.
The prom-like event provided an evening to remember for 99 guests with special needs from Stone and Taney counties. More than 250 College of the Ozarks faculty, staff, and students volunteered by helping with hair and makeup, shining shoes, cheering for the guests as they entered on the red carpet, and serving as “buddies” or chaperones for the entire evening.
Night to Shine was back in person for the first time in two years.
“We were thrilled to finally host Night to Shine in person at The Keeter Center once again,” said Vice President for Christian Ministries and Dean of Chapel Justin Carswell. “Getting to see all of the people who came, volunteered, and enjoyed the evening together was truly a blessing.”
Senior Engineering Major Carver Boldman was paired with Steven Bowman. It was Bowman’s sixth year attending night to shine.
“It’s a special night because it’s his sixth time here, and he loves coming because it is a joyful reunion,” Boldman said. “Night to Shine is a time for him to relax and enjoy dancing with his old friends. The best part of the night was figuring out how similar Steven and I are. From being able to quote the same movies, to busting moves on the dance floor, we had a blast!”
Senior Child Studies Major Natalie Nichols was paired with Jenny Gillespie. It was Nichols’ first time volunteering at Night to Shine.
“I had never heard of Night to Shine before coming to College of the Ozarks,” Nichols said. “I thought it would be a great opportunity to get involved and meet new people. My favorite part of the night was walking down the red carpet with Jenny. It was so exciting with everyone cheering, and she was smiling the whole time.”
Director of Barnabas Prep Sandy Miller brought 30 guests to the event. After two years of hosting the event at their own facility, the guests were excited to return to The Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks.
“This was our first time back in two years,” Miller said. “Even though we held the event on our campus, this is special. The attention our guests receive as they are each hosted by a C of O student, or buddy, is phenomenal. Even for our caregivers to have a night like this is a respite for them.”
Guests for 2023’s invitation-only Night to Shine event were chosen with the help of several agencies in Taney and Stone counties that provide services to people with special needs.
Night to Shine launched in 2015 with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers honoring more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. In Feb. of 2020, 721 host churches and 215,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 110,000 honored guests with special needs. Over the past two years, Night to Shine navigated the pandemic with its first-ever virtual Night to Shine which celebrated thousands of guests through adaptations including a complete virtual video experience and socially distanced Shine Thru drive-thru events.
Participating agencies included Barnabas Prep, Chances of Stone County, LinkAbility and New Hope Development/Cedar Creek Coffee.
To learn more about the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.
