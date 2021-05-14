Local visitor center reopens to the public after being closed due to COVID-19.
The Dewey Short Visitor Center is now open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to visitors, according to a press release from the Little Rock District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the Dewey Short Visitor Center, located at 4500 Missouri 165, originally opened on April 27, 2012. The $10.8 million center includes 16,500 square feet and sits right off the shore of Table Rock Lake.
According to the release, the center offers several interactive displays and educational opportunities, including the brand-new Augmented Reality Sandbox, which is a hands-on interactive science display that allows visitors to create their own watershed.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the center, which gives visitors the opportunity to learn the history of Table Rock Lake and dam, was named after the man who was responsible for much of the initiative in getting approval for the dam to be built.
Dewey Short was a Missouri native, who spent 20 years serving as a representative of Missouri’s 7th District fighting for the construction of the Table Rock Dam.
At the visitor center, guests can watch a 22-minute film about the purpose and construction of the dam, viewing decks overlooking Table Rock Lake and dam, picnic facilities and a 2.2-mile asphalt surface trail all of which are located on the visitor center grounds, according to the release.
The center will have COVID-19 safety precautions and guidelines. Masks and social distancing are required per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and commonly touched surfaces will be routinely sanitized throughout the day by park staff, according to the release.
Annual day use passes will be available for purchase in the visitor center, according to the release.
For more information, call the Dewey Short Visitor Center at 501-340-1943.
