The Brook Wellness Center will be hosting their 4th Annual Heart for Recovery banquet on Friday, Sept. 23, at Sanctuary of Hope in Branson.
The purpose of the Heart for Recovery banquet is to raise money for a scholarship fund.
“We don’t turn anyone away,” Rosie Robinson, Project Director at The Brook Wellness Center said. “Sometimes we have funding if they fall into that category. There are times though when they might not. They don’t have Medicaid or they haven’t used it in the last six months or there’s still criteria you have to fall within for the government, so the reason we put the banquet on is to raise money for a scholarship fund.”
Robinson said the program has no room for judgment.
“We want people to get help. That’s the biggest thing. We are a faith based outpatient program, but the Lord comes first in everything we do here so what that means is, it doesn’t mean that you have to believe in the Lord to come here; it just means that we’re going to not judge people,” Robinson said. “We’re just going to share the love of the Lord without having to say, ‘You’re going to be Christian or else.’ We love people and we want them to have recovery. That’s the biggest thing. That’s why we call it Heart for Recovery; because our heart is for people to be in recovery and to not be overdosing and dying.”
Robinson said addiction affects a lot of people, including children.
“Some kids have never done drugs before. Then all of the sudden they find themselves vaping. We have found that children even at 14 or 15 are already on meth,” Robinson said. “We have 11 year olds who are alcoholics already. We heard a statistic that this year, there’s been an increase over last year. Forty four percent more overdoses than last year.
“This is worse than COVID. It’s an epidemic that affects every single person. You have co-workers struggling with alcohol, cocaine and drugs and all kinds. It affects the whole family. Our goal is to reunite those families. We have a graduation every couple of months and this will be our biggest graduation with a class of 25 people. We’re very excited. We’re getting close to 200 people graduating from our program.”
The Heart for Recovery banquet will feature a 417 Awards ceremony as well.
“We have chosen people from organizations or even individuals from around the 417 area,” Robinson explained. “An example might be a physician or a social worker that’s always in the trenches and they do everything they can to help a person. They come to the ER when they overdose. They’ll help them on their way to recovery by following through as well. It’s not just, ‘Thank you see you see you next time. Hopefully, I’ll never see you again.’ They follow through. We have 38 or 39 award winners this time, and it’s very exciting.”
The event will have a dinner buffet and a silent auction to help with fundraising.
“We’re going to have a really good buffet. We’re going to have silent auctions because that’s how again, we do fundraising. We’ve had a lot of people donating wonderful things; diamond rings and earrings and all kinds of things” Robinson said. “We’re going to have comedian Terry Sanders, which probably a lot of people know. This is an event where we’re talking about Heart for Recovery, but we’re putting on a little entertainment thing for our award winners as well.”
The banquet will feature guest speaker Daniel Ritchie, a five time mixed martial arts champion, who speaks of his addiction experience all over the country. Stan Robinson, Rosie’s husband, is also scheduled to speak about his experience with addiction.
“He was raised up with the Hells Angels,” Robinson said, “You can imagine he didn’t do knitting and crocheting. When he was 13 years old he was homeless, and that’s when he joined so it’s pretty impactful. So basically, we’ll share the story about The Brook the Lord gave us in 2007 and how it’s growing because this is the Lord’s ministry to this day.’
For more information about the banquet or The Brook Wellness Center, call (417) 527-8877 or visit their website at www.thebrookwellnesscenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.