On Saturday, July 9, the Powersite Community Center partnered with Christian Action Ministries to host a ‘Summer Shin-Dig’. 

Powersite 2.jpg

Residents of Powersite came together with members of the community as a whole to help the community center.
Powersite basketball .jpg

The basketball court at adjacent to the center saw people practicing their hoop skills.

The event was had many activities for families of Powersite and the surrounding area. There was a car show featuring classic cars and the “War Horse” car from the TV. show Street Outlaws. Central Taney County Fire was there with their fire engine and their dunk tank. There was a corn hole tournament and a basketball free throw competition. 

Powersite bouncy house .jpg

Powersite center 3.jpg

Professional angler, Randy Nutter, was at the center with a casting activity for kids.

Also in attendance was professional angler Randy Nutter, where he taught a casting activity for kids. 

Powersite center grill.jpg

Branson Bank sponsored the grill at the 'Summer Shin-dig' event.
Powersite shin-dig 6.jpg

Along with the other family activites available at the event, there was a car show.

 

Branson Bank sponsored a grill for picnic style food, which was free for those in attendance. 

All of this was accompanied by live music under the tent. 

Powersite community center shindig.jpg

Community Center spokesperson Steve Phelan gave thanks for community partners who helped with the 'Summer Shin-dig' event.

For more information or to rent the center contact the board through the ‘Powersite Community Center’ Facebook page. Anyone wanting to contribute to the center may do so by mailing contributions to Powersite Community Center P.O. Box 153 Powersite, MO 65731. 

