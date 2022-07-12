On Saturday, July 9, the Powersite Community Center partnered with Christian Action Ministries to host a ‘Summer Shin-Dig’.
The event was had many activities for families of Powersite and the surrounding area. There was a car show featuring classic cars and the “War Horse” car from the TV. show Street Outlaws. Central Taney County Fire was there with their fire engine and their dunk tank. There was a corn hole tournament and a basketball free throw competition.
Also in attendance was professional angler Randy Nutter, where he taught a casting activity for kids. For younger children in attendance there was a bouncy house.
Branson Bank sponsored a grill for picnic style food, which was free for those in attendance.
All of this was accompanied by live music under the tent.
For more information or to rent the center contact the board through the ‘Powersite Community Center’ Facebook page. Anyone wanting to contribute to the center may do so by mailing contributions to Powersite Community Center P.O. Box 153 Powersite, MO 65731.
