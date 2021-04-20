A female suspect was arrested near the scene of a home invasion and burglary in Branson.
Misty Rain Atchley, 18, was arrested on Monday, April 19 by the Branson Police Department, according to Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston.
Branson Police officers arrested the suspect in the early morning hours of Monday, April 19 for breaking into a home in the 100 block of Rose O’Neil Drive, according to a press release issued by the Branson Police Department.
According to the release, police were called to the home after the homeowners awoke to find an unknown female inside the residence. The suspect ran out of the home when the homeowner confronted her.
Officers located the suspect shortly after the initial call. Evidence from the burglary was recovered on her person at the time of her arrest, stated the release.
According to the release, during the preliminary investigation it was revealed that the suspect entered several unlocked vehicles before using the garage door opener to gain access to the victim’s home.
It was found that the unnamed suspect has several active warrants from the Taney County Sheriff’s Department and in Arkansas, according to the release.
The suspect has been booked into the Taney County Jail, stated the release. Branson police have sent ‘First Degree Burglary’ and ‘Tampering with a Motor Vehicle’ charges to the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney.
According to the release, details are limited due to this being an active investigation.
The Branson Police Department has multiple crime prevention resources available for residents and businesses.
For more information visit bransonmo.gov/216/Police.
