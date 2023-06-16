The Stone County Fire Protection District brought home several awards from the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri yearly award ceremony.
Every year the FFAM hosts its annual award ceremony to honor the firefighters of Missouri. The ceremony is part of a day full of activities for firefighters to enjoy.
“The award ceremony was held in Springfield, MO, at the Oasis Convention Center on Saturday, June 3,” SSCFPD Fire Chief Keith Wolven told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It does move around the state annually. The ceremony is a part of the banquet, which follows the firefighter competition games earlier in the day. The competition games are time based as teams compete in firefighting related events. (The games) include adding a nozzle to a hose, replacing a section of hose, extending a hose line, a ‘water fight’ which (involves) opposing hose teams moving a target, and a bucket brigade which involves forming a human chain to relay water buckets at a target. The SSCFPD did have teams competing and did bring home awards as well.”
During the award ceremony, the SSCFPD and two of its members took home awards.
Deputy Chief and Training Officer Mike Moore was awarded the Chief Officer of the Year Award. Fire Fighter Anthony Griggs was awarded the Fire Fighter of the Year award and the department took home the prestigious Fire Department of the Year award.
Wolven said it feels good to be nominated by the committee and to be chosen for the awards is an honor.
“It is nice to receive an award and be recognized for the efforts we do,” Wolven said. “Being recognized on a state level is a notable accomplishment. The FFAM is a recognized organization in Missouri and has been in existence for many years. The FFAM works statewide to support and assist fire personnel on many levels and operates the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Kingdom City. So being recognized by such a prestigious organization is humbling and a high honor. We at SSCFPD are proud of our efforts, the personnel that make it happen, and the community we are involved with. The other awards are determined by a committee of the FFAM on nominations that are received.”
The mission of the FFAM is to promote fraternal brotherhood between members of the association throughout the state of Missouri, to encourage education and research related to the fire service. The FFAM disseminates reliable information, promotes mutual aid in the fire and rescue service, and cooperates with all law enforcement agencies pertaining to public safety. The association also promotes the general welfare of the fire service and continues to improve the relationships of the fire service with the general public to enlighten and educate them as to the benefits and values of the services rendered by the Fire Fighters of the State of Missouri.
For more information on the SSCFPD visit www.sscfpd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.