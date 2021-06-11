Stone County residents and workers are being asked for their opinions on what they think are the most important issues facing the county’s economic growth.
The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce is conducting a survey to gather input as part of the process for creating an economic development strategic plan.
With the support of the Stone County Commission, the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce has hired Joplin firm O’Brian & Associates to assist with the creation of the plan, according to a press release from the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Residents and workers in Stone County are being asked to weigh in by taking a survey on how the county should approach economic development in the future. The survey will be followed by a series of meetings throughout the county to review the data and formulate short-term and long-term goals, according to the release.
“We are very excited to be spearheading this project for Stone County’s future,” Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce President Sheila Thomas said in the release. “This effort is intended to insure that everyone has a voice in the process so that we can build consensus on what is important for Stone County’s growth. This will also help inform local leaders so they can make good decisions about how to move the county forward.”
The chamber asks that surveys be completed by Tuesday, June 15.
The survey will be available to the public online at surveymonkey.com/r/TRLChamberSurvey or paper copies can be obtained at the Table Rock Chamber of Commerce office, located at 14226 State Hwy. 13 in Kimberling City.
For more information call the chamber at 417-739-2564.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.