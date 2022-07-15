Two Wolves attend the National Speech and Debate Tournament.
Recent Reeds Spring graduates, Jordan Shortt and Kyah Barr, represented their High School for the third and final time at the competition in Louisville, Kentucky.
According to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District, Shortt and Barr competed in the category of Program Oral Interpretation. Neither reached the Top 60 in the category, but were also able to compete in supplemental events. Shortt finished in the Top 60 of Prose Reading.
“It was a long four days of competition that ended with both Kyah and Jordan wishing they had just one more year to work toward that National finals stage,” Reeds Spring Speech Coach Loran Polson said. “It was a great experience, and it was so fantastic to be able to compete at the National Tournament in person, for the first time since 2019.”
For more information visit hs.rs-wolves.com.
