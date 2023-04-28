The Elks Lodge in Kimberling City has new officers.
On Saturday, March 25, the Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 and the Kimberling City Elks 2505 Auxiliary hosted their annual installation of officers and annual awards ceremony.
Approximately 100 members were in attendance, and the installation and awards were followed by a catered fried chicken dinner from Flat Creek Restaurant from Cape Fair.
One of the awards given out during the ceremony was the Distinguished Citizenship. Elks Lodge 2505 Exalted Ruler Doug Mayhew presented the award to Debra Heckler.
“Debra received the 2022-2023 Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award for her outstanding work for fundraising efforts for the lodge over the past year,” states a press release from the lodge.
Keoka Ketcher was named Elk of the Year for her work in lodge public relations.
The new officers for the Elks Lodge 2505 for the 2023/2024 year are: George Akers, JR Collins, Ron Fry, Grant Beasley, Doug Mayhew, John Pace, Rich Green, Harry Mackey, Jeremy Stubblefield, Phil Banks, Brian Froelker, Phyllis Stayton, Ray Koca, Chuck Terry and Rick Swanson.
The Elks Lodge 2505 Auxiliary Officers are: Theresa Molsbee, President Deborah Stanley, Toni Green, DeAnn Swanson, Cathy Banks and Barb Mayhew.
For more information visit ‘Kimberling City Elks 2505’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.