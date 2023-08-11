Voters in the Branson and Hollister School Districts passed the Branson/Hollister Library Subdistrict Property Tax by a narrow margin during the Tuesday, Aug. 8, election.
The library tax measure passed by only 46 votes.
- 2,366 yes votes
- 2,320 no votes
The tax will allow the newly formed Taney County Library Board to begin making a solid plan to construct a new publicly funded library center, Library Center of the Ozarks, to serve the area.
The library tax will allow the Taneyhills Community Library, the only currently open to the public library in Branson, to transition its assets to be used for the new Taney County publicly funded library. The current Taneyhills Library building will stay open and serve the community until the new Library Center of the Ozarks building is completed.
Taneyhills Community Library Director Marcia Schemper-Carlock told Branson Tri-Lakes News she is grateful the community came out to support a publicly funded library.
“We were cautiously optimistic throughout the campaign. Despite the firestorm of opposition, the encouragement we received from our supporters helped keep us on course to the finish,” Schemper-Carlock said. “Public libraries play a huge role in helping communities. We now have the green light to move forward with new opportunities to better serve the public by providing access to technology, offering technical support to the digitally challenged, and, of course, going beyond books.”
According to the campaign website, the goal of the new public Library Center of the Ozarks is to expand and grow to meet the needs of the community.
