The city of Hollister is planning to give bigger-than-usual pay raises to its employees.
At a recent board of aldermen meeting, City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss told aldermen that the city was increasing pay more than its usual 3% annual increase.
“(In January) we did an across-the-board 3% increase for anybody in addition to their usual merit increase of 3%, so the bulk of the work force is a 6% increase,” Ziegenfuss said.
He said employees who were due for a 5% merit increase still received that increase in addition to the across-the-board 3%.
“So they got 8%,” he said.
He also added that, in January next year, he is proposing an across-the-board 6% pay increase, in addition to the regular 3 or 5% merit increases. That means employees next years could receive a 9% or 11% pay increase.
Ziegenfuss said these increases will help make Hollister competitive.
“With this kind of forward movement, we are quickly coming on line into a competitive type
of position,” he said.
He said the increases are part of a longterm plan that began two years ago. Ziegenfuss said that 24 months ago, the city was averaging a payroll of about $1 million per year. With next year’s raise, it will be about $2.1 million.
“We will have doubled our payroll in about a 40-month period,” he said. “That’s some heavy lifting.”
