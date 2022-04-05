The Stone and Taney Counties area is hopping with Easter activities and events for families to enjoy.
Easter events are planned for the weekends of April 9 and Easter weekend, April 16-17.
The Reeds Spring Inaugural Easter Egg Hunt
The City of Reeds Spring is hosting their first Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, at 11 a.m. on Main Street in Reeds Spring. 22595 Main Street.
The Easter Bunny will be there. Also games, a photo booth with live bunnies and chicks, a coloring station and toy shop for game winners, and those who find bunny money in their eggs.
For more information visit facebook.com/events/s/easter-egg-hunt/506724487642249/.
The Annual Forsyth Easter Egg Hunt
The Forsyth Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. for children ages zero to 10 years-old.
This event will be held at Shadowrock Park, rain or shine. The hunt will be separated into three age groups, with three prizes for each group. With over 2,500 eggs filled with treats and prizes the day will be filed with Easter fun.
For more information call 417-546-4753.
Easter Egg-stravaganza Branson West
The free event will take place on Saturday, April 9. at Arvest Bank located at 18491 State Highway 13 in Branson West and is hosted by Living Word Church of Branson West and LWC Bus Kids.
The event includes an egg hunt for ages 1 to 10 year-old. The egg hunt starts at 11:00 a.m. and will conclude at noon. There will be several activities following the egg hunt including:
Visit with local Fire and Police Departments
Prize Giveaways
Pictures with the Easter Bunny
Free Lunch
Bus Kids Service featuring music, drama, and more!
For more information visit facebook.com/events/s/easter-eggstravaganza-branson-/248529334156803/.
The 36th Annual Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt
Rain or Shine on Saturday, April 16, at noon to 2 p.m. the annual egg hunt will take place at Hollister High School.
The event is put on by the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce and is a free event open to the public. Gates open at noon.
The day is full of fun activities and entertainment for families including:
Performance by Legends Gymnastic at 12:15 p.m.
Easter Bunny arrives at 12:30 p.m.
Hollister’s Cub Choir performs at 12:45 p.m.
Announcement of coloring contest and scavenger hunt winners at 12:50 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt ages 1-5 at 1 p.m.
Diskey the Wonder Dog performs at 1:10 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt ages 6-8 at 1:20 p.m.
Impact Martial Arts demonstration at 1:30 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt ages 9-11 at 1:40 p.m.
There will be a $3 meal deal, games and activities running throughout the day. For more information call 417-334-3050.
The Branson Parks and Recreation 6th Annual Easter Egg Hunt
The Branson Easter Egg will take place on Saturday, April 16, on the RecPlex ballfields for children up to 10-years-old.
The event, sponsored by the Branson United Methodist Church and The Grove Christian Church, will have over 12,000 candy and prize-filled eggs for three different hunting groups.
Children ages 3-years-old and under will hunt starting at 9 a.m., ages 4 to 7 will start at 9:30 a.m., and ages 8 to10 will hunt starting at 10 a.m..
For more information about any of the events on April 16, contact the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368 or visit BransonParksandRecreation.com.
The 2nd Annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt
This Branson event will be held on Saturday, April 16 at Stockstill Park.
The event, a partnership between the Branson Parks and Recreation and the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society, is for all dogs and owners. Dogs will be required to stay on a leash during the hunt. If a dog touches an egg with their nose, their owner can scoop it into a basket. The eggs will be filled with dog treats for after the conclusion of the hunt.
Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. and the hunt starts at 2 p.m. The event is free, with a suggested $5 donation.
For more information about any of the events on April 16, contact the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368 or visit BransonParksandRecreation.com.
Grace Community Assembly Easter Egg Hunt
The egg hunt will be held at Eiserman Park Branson on April 16, 3 to 5 p.m. and is open to the public.
Over 10,000 eggs, large prizes, different age groups for ages 0-12, free popcorn and candy. Registration starts at 2:30 p.m. on the day.
For more information call 417-335-2422
Rocky Ledge Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt
Rocky Ledge Baptist Church, located at 173 Clarkson Road in Protem, will host an Easter Egg Hunt and Worship Service on Sunday, April 17. The egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. with coffee and refreshments to follow. Service will be held at 11 a.m.
For more information check out the Facebook event facebook.com/events/s/easter-egg-hunt-and-worship-se/796910977931770.
First Church of Nazarene Easter Egg Hunt
First Church of Nazarene in Branson will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. to noon. There will be an egg hunt, games, face painting, and a bounce house.
For more information visit facebook.com/events/s/community-easter-egg-hunt/499829481614446/.
Persimmon Grove Retreat and Camp Easter Festival
The Easter festival will take place on Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Persimmon Grove Farm, located at 1261 Keithley Road in Walnut Shade.
The event will include Easter egg hunts, hay rides to Little Beau's Backyard, flowers, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, and balloons. Refreshments will be available.
There is a $2 entry fee into the farm, which includes easter egg hunt. For more information visit facebook.com/events/s/easter-festival-and-easter-egg/259958356349632/.
