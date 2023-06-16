The Western Taney County Fire Protection District will be offering an Emergency Medical Technician basic training course beginning in August.
Upon completion of the course, students will be qualified to take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians written and practical exams to become licensed in participating states.
The basic training course will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 2 and conclude on Saturday, Nov. 4. Classes will take place on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and every other Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The cost of the class will be $550, which will include the course book, online materials, shirt and I.D. The fee does not include national or state testing.
Interested individuals can pick up an application at 221 Jefferson Road in Branson. Applications and full payment are due by July 15.
For more information, contact Assistant Fire Chief Chris Bird at (417) 334-3440 or chris.bird@westerntaneyfire.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.