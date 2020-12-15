A Lampe man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Dec. 13, one mile south of Kimberling City.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Robert Pike, 88, of Lampe, was traveling north on Missouri 13 when the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer he was driving traveled off of the roadway and struck a tree.
Pike was transported by ambulance to Mercy hospital in Springfield where he was pronounced dead by Dr. Dustin Gammon. Pike was not wearing a seat belt, according to the online crash report.
Troop D reported this accident as its 109th fatality crash for 2020.
