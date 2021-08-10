The Round Mountain Bridge project in Walnut Shade is nearing its completion, after more than twenty years of planning.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the project has been discussed for more than twenty years before finally being approved in February of 2019.
The Taney County Commission met with Road and bridge Administrator Devin Huff and Great Rivers Engineering Principal Spencer Jones on February 11, 2019, during a Road and Bridge Roundtable discussion to approve a design and route for the bridge, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
The bridge was proposed because it takes a couple of inches of rain for Bull Creek to rise and flood the road at the intersection of Round Mountain Road and Goodnight Hollow Road in Walnut Shade.
Huff said in a previous interview that residents who live on the east side of the bridge that floods have to take a detour through Christain County to get into Taney County again, safely.
At the February 2019 meeting, commissioners unanimously decided to pursue the second of two designs that were proposed. The bridge design that was chosen is 306 feet long, 24 foot wide and features two lanes, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
It’s total cost is $1.7 million. Jones and Huff believed this would be the better of the two options, due to the first causing potential flooding in the floodplain, near the bridge, during a five-year flood. However, the design that was chosen is believed to only impact traffic during 100-year floods.
“It’s a little bit more money, but it gets you away from the pond over there that I was concerned about. I’d rather be away from it and exhibit B gets you into a 100 year flood, instead of a five,” Huff said in a previous interview. “That five year one would have continued to trap people in, where with exhibit B, we shouldn’t have to worry about that.”
Huff said construction began after the finished design and permitting process, and is now nearing its completion within a month’s time, as long as nothing slows down the process.
“We’ve got the deck poured on it. They’re working right now on the approaches and they’re gonna be poured on Friday(August 5),” Huff said.
For a full story about the Round Mountain Bridge project check out ‘Commission approves Round Mt. Road bridge design’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
As additional updates are provided they will be made available at bransontrilakesnews.com.
