The Hollister city government is asking the public to consider contributing funds for its 70th Annual fireworks show.
With Independence Day soon approaching, city officials are already preparing for the event, which always draws large crowds. In 2022, with great community involvement, the city was able to purchase fireworks for the show through donations only for the very first time.
There are multiple donation sponsorship levels:
Sparkler Level ($100): Sponsor will receive social media recognition.
Cherry Bomb Level ($250): Sponsor will receive social media recognition and additional recognition the evening of July 4 in Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park.
Roman Candle Level ($500): Sponsor will receive social media recognition, additional recognition on July 4 in the park and a reserved parking space for the event at Hollister City Hall.
Rocket Level ($1000): Sponsor will receive social media recognition and reserved parking for the event at Hollister City Hall or at the location of the shoot.
All donations will receive a commemorative fireworks photo with appreciation signed by Hollister’s elected officials. Donations can be made by going to Hollister City Hall, mailing to city hall at 312 Esplanade Dr, Hollister, MO 65672 or going to www.hollisterchamber.net.
City officials have shared some reminders and tips which will be helpful to community members who wish to attend the fireworks show.
Plan for traffic. Independence Day weekend is one of the busiest days in downtown Hollister. Parking will fill up fast. Attendees are asked to be respectful of private land and other people, while looking for the best place to view the fireworks show.
The parking lot at Hollister City Hall will be closed to traffic to ensure the safety of the park’s guests. The city will also close Laurel Street from Evergreen Street to Hawthorn Street and Myrtle Street; the locations around the shoot.
Personal fireworks aren’t allowed at the fireworks show. It is unlawful to discharge fireworks in several areas downtown. For the safety of others, leave your personal fireworks at home and enjoy them before or after the Hollister fireworks show.
Pick up your trash. Several trash carts will be available through the downtown Hollister area.
In the afternoon prior to the fireworks show, the Western Taney County Fire Protection District will display a flag on their ladder truck, weather permitting. Anywhere through the community where the flag can be seen will have a good view of the fireworks.
If watching the fireworks from Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park next to city hall, bringing lawn chairs or blankets to sit on are suggested.
Alcohol is not permitted in the park and smoking will only be allowed in designated areas.
For safety reasons, refrain from parking near or sitting along the railroad embankment. Trains are common on July 4, and it can sometimes be difficult to hear them approaching the downtown area. Keep an eye on small children to prevent them from being around the tracks.
For more information, visit www.cityofhollister.com or call (417) 334-3262.
