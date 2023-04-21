The Taneyhills Community Library is inviting the community to visit them during National Library Week.
April 23 through April 29 is National Library Week, sponsored by the American Library Association. The first NLW was observed in 1958 to promote library use.
In recent years, the Taneyhills Community Library has made tremendous strides in updating equipment, remodeling the building, and purchasing current books and media, according to Library Director Marcia Schemper-Carlock.
“The American Library Association says it best, whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery, and exploration,” Schemper-Carlock said.
Taneyhills Community Library welcomes the public to come in and check it out during the week.
“It’s a great time to visit your local library and discover all we have to offer,” a press release from the library states. “National Library Week is a time to showcase the essential services libraries offer to transform and strengthen the community. The wealth of Taneyhills Library’s resources available to all ages has expanded in recent years. Books, ebooks, DVDs, large print books, and audiobooks are available with a Taneyhills Library membership. Families and seniors quickly realize how much money they save on in-home entertainment and leisure reading with a library membership.”
In 2022, the library put a survey out to the community asking what services the library could provide. According to the release, programs were a high priority and need. The library has answered this need by offering more classes and presentations, both educational and recreational for all ages.
“The library is now the go-to place for educational and recreational programs no matter what your age. Classes ranging from art instruction to Spanish lessons are offered by the library,” states the release. “Some charge a nominal fee for supplies and others are free.”
The library also offers other services to the community including a business center.
“Taneyhills Library offers free WiFi without having to buy a coffee or sandwich,” states the release. “Need basic office equipment for faxing, scanning, printing, and emailing documents? No problem, we’re ready to help you check it off your to-do list.”
The Taneyhills Community Library has been serving Taney County since 1933. It is not a publicly-funded library. Volunteers have worked diligently over the years to keep library services available to the community.
The library is located at 200 S. 4th Street in Branson. An annual library membership is $5 for an individual and $15 for a family of three or more household members.
There are several programs available to help some residents to offset the cost of a library membership. For 2023, the city of Hollister will underwrite its annual Taneyhills Library membership, which allows for families in Hollister, with at least one child under the age of 18 residing in the household, to qualify for a free membership.
“The partnership with the Taneyhills Library is actually a part of a larger program that the City of Hollister has through our parks department,” Hollister Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead said in a previous interview. “The park board allocates funds annually for recreational service contracts. The park board realized several years ago that there are just some services that are needed in the community that the city is just unable to provide for one reason or another.”
To qualify, Hollister residents need to show proof of their current address with a zip code of 65672 or 65673.
A similar offering is available for families residing in the Branson School District, states the release.
For more information on the library visit online information www.thlibrary.org.
