A 7th grade educator is choosing to forgo retirement to step into a new role for the Hollister School District.
Roger Brallier, who announced his retirement at the end of the 2021-22 school year, has reconsidered his retirement to become the Hollister High School Assistant Principal. Brallier will succeed Mark Leighty, who left the district to return to a position within the Ozark School District, according to a press release from the Hollister School District.
Brallier said he is excited to announce his decision to remain a Hollister Tiger.
“When I became aware that Hollister High School had an assistant principal opening, I immediately knew that this was an opportunity for me to give back to the district, staff, students, and community I love,” Brallier said. “The Hollister R-V School District is known for meeting the needs of students, staff, and our community. It is at the heart of everything we do and I want to continue to be a part of that. There is always time for retirement. Right now, I am honored to be able to continue to serve Hollister in this new role.”
Brallier has more than 18 years in the education field. He has worked in a variety of roles within the field from teacher to administrator. His experience has helped prepare him for this next chapter of his educational career, states the release. During his seven years with the Hollister School District, Brallier has served as a 7th grade science teacher, eMINTS Trainer, and most recently as the Hollister Middle School Techbrarian and Broadcast Teacher.
Hollister High School Principal Jared Terry said Brallier’s work within the community and district is an asset to the assistant principal role.
“Mr. Brallier leads with a heart for kids and works tirelessly to provide them opportunities to learn and grow not only as students but as people,” Terry said. “Having worked in the middle school, Mr. Brallier also already knows and has relationships with a lot of our high school students. His positive attitude and heart to serve help build community within a building and he is the perfect person to take on this role and be part of the HHS team.”
Brallier officially assumed his new role on July 1st.
