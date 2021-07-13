A two vehicle crash on Highway 76 East, about one mile from the Hollister roundabout, caused traffic to come to a stand still for nearly two hours.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online report, the crash occurred on Saturday, July 10, at 1:17 p.m. as a 1997 Ford Expedition driven by Jeffrey Barrett, 53, of Forsyth lost control, crossed the roadway and struck a 1999 Toyota Camry driven by Brianna Cuthbertson, 23, of Branson.
Western Taney County Fire Protection District and Taney County Ambulance District responded to the call.
Western Taney County Fire Chief 5, E-52, and Chief 3 arrived on scene and had to safely extricate Cuthbertson, who was trapped in her car, according to a post on the WTCFPD Facebook page.
Barrett was transported to Cox Medical Center Branson by private vehicle with minor injuries and Cuthbertson was transported to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield by TCAD for moderate injuries, according to the online report.
According to the online report, neither driver was wearing a seat belt.
