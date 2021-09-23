Forsyth School District announces their Homecoming Court.
There court is made up of six underclassmen and six upperclassmen.
The underclassmen include: Anna Cardwell, Maddison Woody, Emmy Blevins, Jaden Campbell, Thomas Baird, and Easton Day.
The upperclassmen include: Hailee Abker, Oletha Rich, Emma Woodward, Keegan Etherigde, Corgan Strong, and Dryden White.
Forsyth will host its Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 1.
