The Taney County Board of Equalization will begin hosting meetings to hear the appeals of those who are in disagreement about the values of their real estate and personal property, as established by the Taney County Assessor for the 2023 tax year.
Taney County Clerk Stephanie Spencer said the board will begin the meetings at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, in the Taney County Commission meeting room. The first process for a tax appeal would be to have an informal hearing with Taney County Assessor Susan Chapman, to exchange information and discuss the value of property.
Chapman can be reached at (417) 546-7240. If a resolution can’t be reached, the property owner should contact the Taney County Clerk’s Office to schedule a hearing with the Board of Equalization.
Property owners who wish to appeal their assessments must have their paperwork submitted to the clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, July 10. To obtain the necessary forms, property owners should contact the clerk’s office or visit www.taneycountymo.org.
Property owners appearing before the board should be prepared to present evidence to establish what they believe to be the correct value of their property. If after a decision of the board, the property owner is still dissatisfied with the assessment, the appeal may be heard by the State Tax Commission and thereafter, to the Circuit Court.
For more information, contact the Taney County Clerk’s Office at (417) 546-7249.
