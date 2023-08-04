The Hollister School District is inviting local businesses to partner with them as turf sponsors for campus fields.
Turf sponsorship helps with the upkeep of the football and baseball fields on the school campus, while giving businesses an opportunity to promote themselves to the community when they attend Hollister Tiger sporting events.
According to the Hollister School District, more than 50 neighboring communities use Hollister facilities throughout the year through district and youth tournaments, including schools from Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma. College of the Ozarks and other colleges use the facilities during the summer months as well.
There are four different partnership plan levels available to those who wish to participate.
Level 1 ($2,500) includes:
-A family season pass to home games (immediate family only)
-Friends and family passes home football games
-Organization’s name on the scoreboard
-Name on brick at entry of the field
-Banners around all of the fields.
Level 2 ($5,000) includes:
-A family season pass to home games (immediate family only)
-Friends and family passes home football games
-Organization’s name on the scoreboard
-Turf spot on one field
-Banners around all of the fields.
Level 3 ($10,000) includes:
-A family season pass to home games (immediate family only)
-Friends and family passes home football games
-Organization’s name on the scoreboard
-Turf spot on all fields
-A 60 second commercial on all streamed games
for five years
-Banners around all of the fields
Level 4 ($25,000) includes:
-A family season pass to home games (immediate family only)
-Friends and family passes home football games
-Organization’s name on the scoreboard
-Turf spot on all fields
-A 60 second commercial on all streamed games
for five years
-Opportunity for name on field for five years
Banners around all of the fields
Hollister Athletics and Activities Director Mike Johnson said turf sponsorship gives the community a chance to help student athletes in a very real way.
“We recognize the strength of our teams lies not only in the passion and dedication of our student-athletes but also in the unwavering support of our community,” Johnson said. “As an athletic director, I am driven by a shared vision; to create a dynamic and inspiring environment where our student-athletes can excel and our community can come together. Just as our fields unite players in the pursuit of victory, turf sponsorship opportunities serve as threads weaving our dreams into reality.”
To learn more or to partner with the Hollister School District by becoming a turf sponsor, call (417) 243-4005 or email Hollister School District Superintendent Brian Wilson at bwilson@hollisterschools.com.
