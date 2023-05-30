Reeds Spring sends intermediate and middle school students to compete in an international robotics championship.
The Reeds Spring School district sent three teams to Dallas, TX to compete in the VEX IQ World Championship, which took place April 25 through May 4. One team consisted of Reeds Spring Intermediate School students and two teams consisted of Reeds Spring Middle School students. The RSIS participants were Asher Williams, Ethan McKinney, Taylor Lanham, and Will Carpenter. The RSMS participants were Bobby Brand, Peyton Ditzer, August Behn, Baya Clifford, Brayden Higginbottom, Jaiden Braica, Brittney Nordin, and Bailey Zittleman.
The VEX IQ Competition fosters the development of teamwork, critical thinking, project management, and communication skills that prepare students to become the next generation of innovators and problem solvers, according to the VEX IQ website. There are more than 23,000 VEX teams from 58 countries.
Reeds Spring students build robots using simple, snap-together parts to solve an engineering challenge that is presented in the form of a game. Teams score points in matches and show off their skills individually in driver challenges and programming challenges.
Reeds Spring Middle School Robotics Coach Robin Werheyen said the competition was a unique experience for students to see the global perspective of robotics.
“I am so proud of these students for their ability to take what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it to building and programming a robot,” Verheyen said. “We were paired with champions from China, the United Kingdom, and Taiwan. Not many students get the opportunity to compete and collaborate with kids from countries all over the world.”
Reeds Spring Intermediate School Robotics Coach Keith Karmer was proud of his team’s showing, which set two personal records in skills and finished in the top third of teams in its category.
“The students demonstrated confidence, perseverance, and poise all week,” Intermediate School Coach Keith Kramer said. “They are willing to work, they listen, and they are excited.”
For more information on VEX IQ visit roboticseducation.org.
