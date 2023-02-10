Total Point Urgent Care celebrated its opening in Hollister with a ribbon cutting on Monday, Feb. 6.
The business opened on Jan. 12, at 590 Birch Road with intentions of hosting the ribbon cutting earlier, but a recent string of weather events pushed the festivities back. The ribbon cutting was a success, hosting dozens of attendees from the community and local businesses. Lunch was provided at the event, as well as face painting and raffles for prizes; including a 55 inch television.
The facility treats injuries such as allergic reactions, asthma treatment, bug and minor animal bites, cold and flu, cuts, minor burns, strains and sprains, and boasts on site labs and x-rays. According to Co-Founder Dr. Talal Zahoor, the goal is to offer services like an emergency room, excluding ailments such as stroke and heart attacks. Zahoor also announced Total Care expects to expand with four more facilities between Hollister and Springfield in coming months.
Zahoor said he is impressed with the community and plans to purchase a home in the area.
For more information about Total Point Urgent Care and its services, visit their website at www.totalpointmo.com or visit their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.