Rotarians in Stone County presented five grants to help local organizations.
The Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake gave $1,000 grants to five Stone County organizations. The recipients were Stone County OACAC, Citizens in Action, 100 Club, Tri-Lakes Humane Society, and Reeds Spring Robotics Program.
Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake President-Elect Marshall Works said the group looks forward to the day of giving grants each year.
“This is our favorite day of the year,” Works said. “We know these groups will put the money to good use to make our county better.”
The Rotary Club choses groups to be awarded with grant funds which enrich the health, education, welfare, and fitness of the community. Organizations had to apply and give presentations explaining how the grant money would be used.
The Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake raised the grant money through its annual 5k Walk/Run at the Port of Kimberling, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 15 this year.
For more information visit ‘Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake’ on Facebook.
