Branson High School Homecoming week will begin Monday, Sept. 13.
Branson High School’s Homecoming Week 2021 is Sept 13 to17 and this year’s theme is ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.
According to a press release from Branson High School District, the Homecoming parade and rally is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Branson Landing. Branson High School’s sports teams, cheerleaders, coaches, marching band, and queen candidates will leave the north parking lot, near Belk Department Store, and parade to the Landing fountains, where a pep rally will commence. The event begins at 8 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.
The Branson Education Foundation will host a Homecoming Tailgate Dinner fundraiser prior to the Homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 17, according to the release. The event will be held in the Branson High School Freshman Commons from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Grab-and-Go style box dinners will be served, including a BBQ sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, chips, bottled water, and a cookie. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for kids. Tickets can be purchased and reserved for this annual fall event by emailing jrobinson@grandcountry.com or purchase tickets before the event online at ticketstripe.com/Branson-Homecoming-2021.Tickets will also be available at the door on Sept. 17.
“Everything the Branson Education Foundation does directly benefits the children of Branson Schools,” Jennifer Robinson, Secretary for the Branson Education Foundation said. “A teacher with additional resources creates a better classroom environment, a great classroom produces exceptional students and exceptional students become outstanding members of our community. The Branson Education Foundation is proud to work hard for the students, teachers, staff and administration of the Branson School District.”
The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 at Pirate Stadium before the Homecoming football game. The Branson Pirates will be playing against Neosho. The game starts at 7 p.m., the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.