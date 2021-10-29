The Hollister High School Tiger band is currently sitting as the 8th highest 1A band in the Bands of America Regionals in the country.
The HHS band traveled to compete at the Bands of America Super Regional Championship during the weekend. HHS band competed with 58 other high school bands from multiple states in St. Louis, according to a press release from the Hollister School District. HHS band received their highest score in their program’s history at a BOA Regional Competition, taking 3rd place in the Class 1A division.
The Tiger band will travel to Indianapolis on Nov.11, to compete in their last competition of the fall season, the Bands of America Grand National Championships.
The band will perform their show, “Royal,” on Nov. 9, at 8 p.m. at the Hollister High School Stadium. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.