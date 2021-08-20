A doctor from Denver, Colorado has found his new home at Cox Medical Center Branson.
Dr. Aaron Murray, an anesthesiologist, began his new adventure on Aug.10, according to a Facebook post from Cox Medical Center Branson.
“A very warm Branson welcome to a guy who helps us sleep! We’re SO thrilled to welcome anesthesiologist Dr. Aaron Murray to our care team,” Cox Medical Center Branson said on Facebook. “Dr. Murray knew Cox Branson was a perfect fit by the end of his very first day.”
Murray was born in Washington state and moved to Scotland following high school to attend the University of St. Andrews, Scotland.
“I completed my undergraduate degree in Experimental Pathology and Cell Biology with a research thesis in cellular signaling and pharmacology,” Murray said. “I returned to the U.S. and worked for a few years in biomedical research investigating the molecular pharmacology of serotonin receptors in the brain.”
Murray then went to medical school at the University of Oklahoma, completed his internship and anesthesia residency at the University of Colorado, and most recently was an attending anesthesiologist for almost 10 years at Denver Health, the region’s Level One trauma center.
“My focus there was both advancing multimodal analgesic techniques in the perioperative period and having an active role in our departmental commitment to clinical education,” Murray said.
Murray was the Director of Medical Student Education in Anesthesiology for Denver Health, and developed and implemented a training curriculum for medical students and trainees from a wide variety of backgrounds.
According to Cox Medical Center Branson, Murray and his wife have two children, who they are excited to raise in a smaller town.
“Being in the Ozarks reminds me of growing up in Washington state,” Murray said in the Facebook post. “My family and I are really looking forward to enjoying the beautiful outdoors. We love the lake, hiking and fishing. This is a perfect place for us!”
Murray said he was drawn to his career in medicine due to the intellectual challenge, the ever changing environment and direct application of his background in pathology and pharmacology.
“There’s a lot of great fields within medicine. I was drawn to anesthesiology as it is a fascinating intersection of physiology, neuroscience and pharmacology,” Murray said. “Philosophically the mystery of consciousness is very intriguing to me. I find the practice of anesthesiology is as much art as a science, and I delight in developing and implementing elegant anesthetic solutions for often complex situations.”
Murray said he is prepared for the many challenges that go along with starting a new job.
“Hospital systems grow holistically over time and develop an individual memory with unique institutional personalities. Integrating into a new role can be challenging as one learns that history and how to work seamlessly within the existing framework,” Murray said.
Despite the challenge, Murray said he is excited to join a dedicated team of surgeons, nurses and techs that are providing great care for the community.
“I’ve already met so many great people here! I’m also eager to explore opportunities to grow into any leadership roles that present themselves,” Murray said.
