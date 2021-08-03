Local groups and businesses are making it easier for Stone County families to make sure their kids are ready for the new school year.
The 2021 Stone County School Readiness Fair will take place Friday, Aug. 6 at the Reeds Spring High School, located at 20277 State Highway 413. Parents can pre-register their students for the event. The event will be open to pre-registered students only from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., after 11 a.m. it will open to all students enrolled in a Stone County school district.
According to a flyer for the event, to attend students must meet the following requirements: they must be enrolled in a Stone County school that is not providing backpacks/supplies for their students, they must be in grades K-12, and must qualify for free or reduced lunch programs.
The event was hosted by Love Inc. for years, but they had to close their doors last year due to COVID, which left many needs in the community unmet, Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Auxiliary President Carrie Padilla said.
“The auxiliary has provided the food at the event for the last 15 years,” Padilla said. “After a conversation with Love INC’s director Jennifer Maupin where she said, ‘We need somebody to coordinate it and it kind of runs itself.’ The auxiliary and fire department decided to sponsor the event.”
The auxiliary and the fire department came together with the community to keep this event, as well as the Christmas program that Love INC originally offered.
“We came together, after Love INC closed down, with a multitude of organizations and individuals to meet the Christmas need and so this is kind of the same thing,” Padilla said.
This year the back to school event is geared to an experience for the students as they will be allowed to fill their own backpacks.
“We really wanted to do this, but we wanted it to be more of an experience for these kids,” Padilla said. “In the past it was a come to the event and here is your backpack. This year we made the change where they will actually have some ownership to it. They come in and get their backpacks, which were sponsored by First Baptist Church (of Kimberling City). They will get to pick out their backpack, which is different from years past. Then they get to go around to the booths and each of the booths have sponsored a specific supply for the kids.”
Padilla said they worked with school counselors to find the supplies that are needed most by students to bring in to help make the start of their school year successful.
“We narrowed that list (of supplies) down and each of those booths will be giving out different supplies so the kids can fill their backpack,” Padilla said. “It is kind of like they get to come and do their own back to school shopping.”
The theme of the event is ‘Beyond the Backpack’ and there will be several organizations, businesses and individuals offering services for the students, Padilla said.
“It is about relationships and getting to know your community,” Padilla said. “The Stone County Health Department will be there. They will be offering COVID vaccines for students that are of age and eligible. They will also be offering immunizations. We have a local eye doctor who will be doing eye checks.”
The event will also include non-medical services for the students and items that the kids will need, Padilla said.
“We have local beauticians who will be offering free haircuts,” Padilla said. “We have an organization who will be giving tennis shoes to kids and another organization that will give socks out.”
The fire department will be the last stop of the day. They will be teaching fire safety, as well as having some supplies for the kids.
“Transportation is an issue in Stone County. So we have tried to fill those holes of need so the fire department will give away some gas cards every 30 minutes to hopefully help with that need,” Padilla said.
The auxiliary will once again be providing food for the event at the concession stand.
There are 227 Stone County students currently registered for the event, according to Padilla.
“We are open for walk-ins after 11 a.m.,” Padilla said.
Padilla explained this event is made possible by several organizations, individuals and businesses that formed a Unite Table Rock Lake to meet the needs of the community for the Christmas assistance and the school readiness fair.
“That is our desire, to really meet that need and not let it go beside the wayside. But it wouldn’t be possible if we didn’t live in the community that we do,” Padilla said. “Everyone just comes together and works to make this happen.”
For more information visit ‘Unite Table Rock Lake’ on Facebook.
