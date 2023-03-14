A tasty St. Patrick’s Day event to help raise money for the Forsyth Library will take place this week.
On Friday, March 17, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. the Forsyth Community Presbyterian Church, located at 271 Main Street, will be hosting the Annual Fundraising Irish Potato Bake. The event benefits the library, which is non-tax supported.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the library or at the door the day of the event. The $10 ticket includes the potato bake, dessert and drink.
There will also be a raffle with items donated by local businesses to help support the library.
For more information call the library at 417-546-5257.
