The Tanger Outlets in Branson held a Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 14. They invited the character entertainers from As You Wish Character Entertainment out to greet the kids and walk around for photo ops.
The Tanger offered discounts and other special promotional opportunities for guest during the day.
Kids of all ages enjoyed meeting Spider-Man, The Riddler, Princess Jasmine and Princess Belle.
