The local chapter of the Freedom of Road Riders will be hosting the first of two toy runs for the area this weekend.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, the 18th Annual Stone County Toy Run held by the Freedom of Road Riders Local 15 Branson Tri-Lakes will be gathering toys and donations to benefit Stone County children.
The event is a rain or shine event and will see members of the Freedom of Road Riders leaving the Branson West Wal-Mart at 1 p.m. Those riding will make their way to the Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505, where there will be food and drawings for those in attendance.
Toys can be dropped off on the day or at Stone County Cycle, located at 1 Bluebird Drive in Kimberling City. Those who would prefer may donate cash to be used to purchase toys and gifts for Stone County families.
The Local 15 will also host a toy run in November to benefit Taney County families. Look for more details on this event in a future edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Freedom of Road Riders, Inc., is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting safety, brotherhood, and freedom for all motorcyclists. FORR membership is made up of motorcyclists from all walks of life, who ride all types of motorcycles and with all sorts of interests including legislative activities, motorcycle shows, charity events and motorcycle rallies.
For more information on FORR visit www.forr.net.
For more information on the toy run call 417-339-1679.
