A Taney County Ambulance District dispatcher was recently presented a token for her efforts in the resuscitation of an infant, who experienced cardiac arrest in Taney County.
In December of 2022, the TCAD Paramedics Communications Center received a 911 call for an infant with severely labored breathing. Paramedics were immediately dispatched to the residence, located in rural Taney County. While paramedics were responding, Emergency Medical Dispatcher Tosha Burns determined the patient’s condition was deteriorating. The infant patient had stopped breathing.
Burns provided the caller with pre-arrival instructions for infant CPR. She continued to give CPR instructions and encourage the caller for over 35 minutes, until the arrival of paramedics. The paramedics were able to successfully resuscitate the infant and transport him to the hospital where he made a full recovery.
Burns was presented the Handtevy Pediatric Emergency Standards Challenge Coin for her efforts in the resuscitation of the infant. This HPESC system simplifies responses to pediatric emergencies by removing obstacles like length and weight based medicine. Everything from medication dosing to equipment sizing is calculated using the patients’ age. The Handtevy system has been considered a success across the country and is used in ambulances, hospitals, schools, theme parks and cruise lines.
With the success of the system, the creator of Handtevy, Dr Peter Antevy, created the Handtevy Pediatric Emergency Standards Challenge Coin, which is presented to any responder who played a significant role in the survival of a child who suffered sudden cardiac arrest.
For more information, contact the Taney County Ambulance District at (417) 334-6586.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.