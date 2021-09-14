Drug Free Ozarks in collaboration with the recovery support organizations in this area will be hosting a Recovery Jamboree to celebrate National Recovery Month.
According to the Facebook event page, the Recovery Jamboree will take place at Sanctuary of Hope, located at 1790 Bee Creek Road in Branson, on Saturday, Sept. 18 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The jamboree will have food, games and music and is free to attend. The event will also have water balloons, a bounce house and photo booths for family fun. There will also be a silent auction, according to the Facebook event.
The participating organizations include Simmering Center, The Brooks Wellness Center, Door to Hope, Missouri Alternatives, Celebrate Recovery, Taney County Drug Court, Stone County Recovery Center, CoxHealth/Drug Free Ozarks, Sanctuary of Hope, and Burrell Behavioral Health.
For more information visit ‘Recovery Jamboree’ event page on Facebook.
