The Taney County Livestock and Forage Conference will help educate on some important agricultural topics.
The University of Missouri Extension Office will host the conference on Tuesday, March 1, at 6 p.m. at the Forsyth High School Cafeteria in Forsyth. There is no cost to attend this conference thanks to donors.
This popular University of Missouri extension program is attended by livestock producers in order to learn the latest information to manage their farms better and improve farm income, according to a statement from the University of Missouri Extension Office.
“This long-running conference continues to equip livestock producers to better manage their operations and provide quality beef products for consumers,” University of Missouri Extension agronomy field specialist Tim Schnakenberg said in the statement. “The program will focus on a variety of topics useful for all livestock producers.”
The conference will include three topics discussed and taught to help farms. ‘If it Wasn’t Lightning or Pneumonia, What Killed the Cow?’, under the instruction of Associate Professor from the MU Veterinary Diagnostic Lab Dr. Tim Evans, which will provide clues which could explain why cows may die and ways to prevent the problem. ‘Evaluating Forage Quality’, under the instruction of livestock field specialist Elizabeth Picking. ‘Tips for Dealing with High-Priced Fertilizer’, where Schnakenberg will review some tips on how to deal with the current high-priced fertilizer issue.
Also offered to attendees is a beef pot roast dinner thanks to the following local sponsors; First Community Bank of the Ozarks, H5 Fertilizer and Southern Bank.
Reservations are required for the conference to ensure everyone in attendance has a meal. In order to reserve, pre-register by Feb. 25, by visiting bit.ly/Taney22 or calling 417-546-4431.
