College of the Ozarks hosted 120 organizations with nearly 200 representatives during their spring Career Expo.
The expo had been held virtually due to COVID-19 last year but returned to an in-person setting on Wednesday, March 9, in the Howell W. Keeter Athletic Complex, according to a press release from C of O.
Amongst the organizations were employers as well as several college graduate programs local from Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, and Oklahoma.
The event allows students to practice soft skills such as interviewing and communication by initiating conversations with employers, according to the release.
“We are focused on the transitional period, helping students develop from the backpack to briefcase,” sophomore English Education major and Career Center student coordinator Jarrett McIntyre said. “The goal for students is not necessarily finding a career today, rather connecting with people who will help them find the next step.”
McIntyre said they hope to see students take advantage of the opportunities at hand. Any student can walk into the event and leave with a job offer, connections with a recruiter, or more information on potential careers.
