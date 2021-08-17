Tanco Firearms will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new location in Branson West.
Tanco Firearms, Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, and community members will celebrate the grand re-opening of Tanco Firearms with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m., at the new location in the Shoppes at Branson West, 18942 Business 13 Suite C in Branson West.
Tanco Firearms was previously located inside Tanco Lumber, according to a June 20, post on the Tanco Firearms Facebook page. The business outgrew the space and decided to move to their new location.
“The opening of the new location allows us to attract new customers that weren’t aware we were in Tanco Lumber,” new owner Tom Phelps said in a press release.
The new and larger facility opened on July 20.
“We are seeing a lot of new faces especially on Tuesday’s being next to El Lago,” Phelps said in the release. “I think this location is a great fit for not only us but the entire community.”
Tanco Firearms firearms manager Jason Piatt will be continuing his role in the new location. Piatt brings knowledge of firearms and experience to the new store, according to the release.
“We are a very laid back, friendly shop,” Piatt said. “We focus a lot on education and making people feel comfortable about firearms. We are a very friendly shop and we want everyone to feel at home and comfortable, whether it is simply calling in to ask a question or purchasing their first firearm.”
Tanco Firearms has been in business for more than 12 months. According to the release, the business had a successful first year in sales.
“We decided to open a new location because we had outgrown the previous (one),” Piatt said. “This gives us some room to expand in the future.”
After the ribbon cutting, guests will be able to browse the extensive inventory of firearms, ammunition, optics, and tactical equipment and meet with the store manager and a gun vendor from Hawke.
Tanco Firearms hours of operation are:
- Tuesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The store has gun vendors including: Mossberg, Winchester, Remington, Savage Arms, Browning, Ruger, Glock, SigSauer, Smith & Wesson, Bergara, Henry, Chiappa, FN, Heckler & Koch.
Ammunition vendors available at the location include: Fiocchi Ammunition, Hornady, and FortScott Ammunition. The store also has direct firearm vendors including a local outfit from Neosho, Black Rain Ordnance, and Black Aces Tactical.
For more information visit ‘Tanco Firearms” on Facebook.
