New beginnings are inevitable, here at the Branson Tri-Lakes News that is no exception as Sales and Marketing Manager Mandy Farrow prepares to take the helm of long-time employee and General Manager Robert Erickson.
“I am humbled and excited for this opportunity. Being a publisher has been a career goal of mine from the very beginning, and being named general manager has me one step closer,” Farrow said, who started her career as a classified sales assistant at The Tyler Morning Telegraph in Tyler, Texas more than two decades ago.
“Over the last 21 years, I have worn many hats and have been fortunate to work for not only the largest privately held newsprint corporation in the United States, but also for family-owned newspapers that publish weeklies and dailies in Texas, Mississippi and Missouri,” Farrow said. “I have spent much of my career preparing and readying myself to lead a newsprint staff.”
Farrow will replace Erickson, who is leaving the paper to follow his passion in the design field.
“I have received an invaluable experience that I will not forget,” Erickson said. “I have learned the ins and outs of the publishing business throughout my time here and have been an integral part of the evolution of the Branson Daily News into the Branson Tri-Lakes News we are today.
“I have seen many come and go through the years, however I feel that the team that we have in place today is as good as any we have had, and they will continue to evolve the newspaper in this ever-changing world we are in today.”
While Farrow acknowledges she has big shoes to fill, she said she feels more than up to the task.
“His experience and knowledge in the field was instrumental in leading the Branson Tri-Lakes News, and he will be missed,” Farrow said. “I have big shoes to fill and I am more than excited to get started.”
Farrow moved from Mississippi to Missouri with her family nearly three years ago, and has been working at the Branson Tri-Lakes News ever since. She and her family, including her husband of 10 years, Frankie, and their five children and three grandchildren, have also become part of the local community.
“I want the community to know that my door is always open,” Farrow said. “The Tri-Lakes area is an amazing place to live and work, but we can always make it better. A mentor of mine once said ‘Good communication of ideas is the difference between success and failure.’
“I have aligned my career by that philosophy and plan to continue to do so as I lead the Branson Tri-Lakes News.”
Overall, the Branson Tri-Lakes News has been in business for 110 years, and Farrow aims to keep it going for 110 more.
“We are the trusted news source for local news,” Farrow said. “We have an amazing team here, and fortunately, we have a very loyal subscriber base. With the support of the community and our business partners, I have no doubt this will be a seamless transition for everyone.”
“September will be three years since we moved our family from Mississippi to Missouri to further my career, and I couldn’t be happier than where my professional, and personal, life are at this time.”
To contact Farrow email mfarrow@bransontrilakesnews.com.
To learn more about the Branson Tri-Lakes News, visit bransontrilakesnews.com or call 417-334-3161.
