A local veteran continues her epic journey to travel the entirety of the Missouri River.
A 1999 Branson High School graduate and Iraq United States Marine Corp veteran, Amanda Hoenes, made the decision to canoe the entirety of the Missouri River after being laid off from her job due to COVID-19.
“After being laid off last year she decided to take a year sabbatical to cross off a few bucket list items. She sold her house and bought a camper which she traveled across the US the first 5 months of this year,” Amanda’s mother, Sheri Hoenes said in an email to Branson Tri-Lakes News. “She visited many State and National Parks, historical sites, and visited her Marine friends, and family along the way. During those months on the road she began planning the next bucket list item which was to float the entire MO River from its headwaters in Montana to the Gulf of Mexico in a canoe.”
Hoenes decided to document her journey on a blog, sharing the experience with readers as she travels. On her blog, which can be found at hoenesal.wixsite.com/ariveradventure, Hoenes said after being laid off she wanted to take some time to reflect and traveling seemed the best way to do that.
“I don’t ever want to look back and say I didn’t live the life I wanted for any reason,” Hoenes wrote on her blog. “I believe fully in my ongoing quest to live authentically, fearlessly and boldly without apology.
“When I was laid off last fall, it was time for some real reflection on next steps. When I thought of sitting in my house in Wisconsin day after day, I asked myself whether that seemed the best environment for that reflection. It wasn’t. I’ve always wanted to travel the country. There are so many unique and beautiful places in America. We have one of the most diverse and awe-inspiring countries in the world (and I’ve seen some of the world).”
After living on the road in her RV for five months, visiting more than 70 cities, Hoenes said she learned a lot about herself, but she was planning for something more. Hoenes began planning a canoe trip from the Missouri River headwaters in Three Forks, MT all the way down to the Mississippi outlet in the Gulf of Mexico. In May, Hoenes returned to her parent’s home in Missouri to prepare for her journey.
“She returned from her road trip at the end of May to our ranch at Cedarcreek, Missouri where she finished her planning and staging for the river trip,” Sheri said. “Then on July 11th she launched at Three Forks, Montana to begin the hardest thing she’s ever done.”
Hoenes said if it wasn’t for the lay off due to COVID, she probably wouldn’t have stepped out of her routine to take this time to explore the world and get to know herself in the process.
“Last year changed everything for everyone,” Hoenes said. “It changed the way our society worked for a while. Which in itself changes everything for everyone. I will tell you I’ve made it across the country and met a lot of people who took the time to find themselves. That was my goal.”
Hoenes’ only companion on her trip is her rescue dog, a pitbull named Hank.
“Hank is a rescue I actually picked up on the road in Washington state back in May,” Hoenes said. “So we only had a couple months to get to know each other before we had to kick this off.”
Hoenes said Hank has done exceptional well adjusting to life on the river.
“He has done amazing,” Hoenes said. “I mean, I couldn’t have created a better dog if I did it myself.”
At this point Hoenes and Hank have traveled over two-thirds of the way down the Missouri River.
“I’m headed to where the Mississippi meets the Gulf of Mexico, in Venice, Louisiana,” Hoenes said. “I mapped out 3400 miles left, I know everyone else is googling it and finding 3800 miles, but just between you and me I wonder if those numbers are not out of date or something. So I’m over two-thirds of the way through. I’m right approaching 2500 miles. So I’m not setting any speed records but I’m hoping to get done by Christmas.”
According to Hoenes parents, the initial plan had Hoenes completing the journey in about four months.
“She was hoping to complete the trip in 120 days or less but weather and waves have caused her some delays, so currently she is behind schedule,” Sheri said. “Her spirits are still good and she is determined to finish, God willing.”
Hoenes said even though she is behind schedule she is trying to just focus on the journey and hopes to inspire others to find their own path.
“I’ve gotten so much feedback from other people and I love inspiring other people to think, ‘Oh, I could live a little more fearlessly. I could try this. I could try that.’ They don’t need to try the river,” Hoenes said. “It’s definitely not something that I would recommend for everyone. But there’s something everybody can find to do with their different limits. I hope it’s a great inspiration for people just to take some time to themselves and learn about who they are.
“People don’t take the time. Our world teaches us that you don’t have the time. It teaches us you have to get in the rat race and yet, happiness comes from other things.”
Hoenes said the week of Nov. 14 through the 20, was the hardest part of her journey so far. On her blog she wrote, “In the last 4-5 days, I’ve struggled with plummeting temps, brutal headwinds, learning how to navigate and communicate with the barges, a rock slide, and finally my worst nightmare...lost my canoe.”
Hoenes explained how she lost her canoe and luckily found it. She and Hank had stopped for a break, she had pulled her canoe up on the beach while the water was fairly calm. Hoenes headband came off, Hank ran to retrieve it for her. She ran after Hank for split seconds when she turned around to see her canoe dislodged and heading to the middle of the chute. Hoenes walked to a nearby road, where a highway commissioner picked her up and drove her to a nearby home, where a kind man took to the water in his small boat to carefully retrieve the canoe.
“I guess this past week was what I would call threatening and challenging. So this was by far probably the most eye opening week of hey, you know, if one thing goes differently, you’re gonna have you’re gonna have an outcome you don’t like,” Hoenes said. “That was depleting mentally and emotionally.”
Hoenes said reservoirs have been the most physically challenging.
“Physically challenging, I would say the reservoirs with no wind, no current and the storms that blew up there,”Hoenes said. “It was probably by far the most physically taxing. It’s amazing how you come out and see your first current after two weeks. It’s just kind of a joyful feeling”
Hoenes said moments where you appreciate the little things like a current were one of the reasons she did this in the first place. The other reason she said she decided to do this was to live more fearlessly.
“My core motivation is to test myself,” Hoenes said. “We don’t know what we’re made of unless you go out of your comfort zone and see what you can do. What pushes you to the limits? I want to do that for myself.”
One big concern expressed to Hoenes about the trip was the solitude and how it would affect her. However, she feels it has been the biggest lesson of the journey.
“I’m good with a lot of time with my dog, myself and God. I’m someone that is relatively okay with solitude in the first place,” Hoenes said. “A lot of people were like, ‘How are you going to do that when you’re alone?’ And I really thought it would be the biggest challenge. It’s affected me but not in the challenging way that I hear from others who do things like this. A lot of people struggle with solitude. I didn’t struggle with it, but you’re not gonna come out of this the same person. Nobody gets to spend that much time alone and not get to know yourself better. I think the solitude is probably one of the biggest benefits that I’ll take from it is just cementing my knowledge of who I am and what I want moving forward.”
The trip has not been completely a solitary experience.
“Amanda has met so many fun and interesting people along the way, many of which have helped encourage and support her in so many different ways,” Sheri said. “They are called ‘River Angels.’ They have been such a blessing to her and have calmed our concerns.”
Hoenes has taken time to visit with friends and family along her journey as well. According to her blog, she was behind schedule for Thanksgiving but made it to Cape Girardeau to spend time with friends on Thanksgiving.
She wrote in her blog on Friday Nov. 26, “Happy Black Friday. I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving. This was a new way to spend it for me...on the river, but still working. I was supposed to be out of Missouri by Thanksgiving. Actually, I was supposed to go to the Gulf. God had a different plan. This Thanksgiving was one for the books. I’m so blessed in so many ways. I think I made it to Cape Girardeau just when I was supposed to, spending Thanksgiving with wonderful friends I rarely get to see. Loved catching up with these guys! And so appreciate them welcoming me into their family holiday. Today, Hank and I jumped back on the river, and it was COLD! Light wind and sun though, and the rest of the week it stays warmer and dry! Time to make tracks.”
As Hoenes begins the last leg of her journey, she said she feels the busy waterways would be her biggest challenge heading to Louisiana.
“I would like it to be an uneventful trip, but I’m not sure that I’m going to be that lucky,” Hoenes said.
Many have asked Hoenes if she needs help or how they may support her during her trip. She told Branson Tri-Lakes News she doesn’t need financial help with the trip, but if someone would like to help she suggests two veterans organizations which she would like to receive this support, Reel Warriors Foundation and Team Rubicon.
For more information visit Hoenes blog at hoenesal.wixsite.com/ariveradventure.
