Two local banks are combining to create a new bank to serve the area.
Alton Bancshares, the parent company of Table Rock Community Bank and First Community Bank of the Ozarks, announced the approval by their Boards of Directors to combine the two banks under the name Table Rock Community Bank on Thursday, July 6, according to a press release from Alton Bancshares. The merger will be completed on Thursday, Nov. 30.
The two banks will combine to create total assets of $317 million, serving both individuals and businesses throughout the region. The two banks currently service Branson, Forsyth, Hollister, Branson West, Kimberling City and Crane. The newly formed bank will continue servicing these areas.
Chairman of Alton Bancshares Kendall Combs said Table Rock Community Bank will continue the community driven customer service the two banks have built.
“We are very excited to bring together two high-performing and trusted organizations. Each has invested heavily in serving our communities. This combination enables us to serve a larger area with the core values and differentiated service we have delivered for many years,” Combs said. “Our family has been in the banking business for six decades. We honor the relationships we have built through the years and take pride in our strength and service. This is a continuation of our passion for serving our local communities with excellence.”
First Community Bank of the Ozarks was founded in 1993 and was purchased by Alton Bancshares in 2012. Table Rock Community Bank was founded in 2006 and purchased in 2022. The bank locations in Kimberling City, Branson West, and one loan production office in Crane will retain the name Table Rock Community Bank. The First Community Banks of the Ozarks locations in Forsyth, Branson, and Hollister will merge under the name of Table Rock Lake Bank following the completion slated for November.
“With the merger, the bank will provide current and future customers access to more locations and ATMs with other positive advancements on the horizon,” states the release. “After the merger, customers will be able to use any of the six locations, improving convenience for individuals and small business customers.”
Dwayne A. Falk has served as President and CEO of Table Rock Community Bank in Stone County since June of 2017. He is also currently serving as interim President and CEO of First Community Bank of the Ozarks. After the merger Falk will continue in his role as president and CEO of the newly merged bank.
“This transaction is a key step forward in our ongoing commitment to grow and support our communities,” Falk said. “I am eager for the opportunity to engage with an even larger group of valued community members. I am also honored to collaborate with the amazing teams of both banks to forge a unified and robust organization.”
Over the years, both banks have built lasting relationships in the communities of Stone and Taney counties, according to the release. The name Table Rock Community Bank was chosen due to the strong emotional connections with the region.
“These community-focused banks have a name that truly embodies the connection to the people and businesses of the beautiful lake region,” states the release. “For many decades, the Table Rock Lake region has touched the lives of the people of the Ozarks wherever the waters run…along the James, Finley, Kings, and White Rivers; the lakes of Table Rock and Taneycomo, and even the waters below Powersite Dam. The name Table Rock Community Bank reflects that connection. The forward-looking statements of this merger will be built on the promise of a Rock Solid Foundation. The newly merged bank is still locally owned, still making local decisions.”
Alton Bancshares is a bank holding company in Alton, Missouri, owned by Randall and Beckie Combs, Kendall and Pat Combs, and Mike and Sandy Combs. In addition to Table Rock Community Bank and First Community Bank of the Ozarks, the Company owns Alton Bank, with offices in Alton and Birch Tree. Additionally, Stone Bank in Arkansas is owned by the Combs family under a separate holding company. They service northern and central Arkansas with branches in Little Rock, White Hall, DeWitt, Gillett, Mountain View, and an Agri Lending Center also in Mountain View.
