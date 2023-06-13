(Editor’s Note: The “Looking Back” stories are published just as they were in the original printing. Because of this, there will, at times, be grammatical and punctuation errors. For the sake of preservation, Branson Tri-Lakes News has opted to leave it as is.)
From the Table Rock Gazette
Thursday, June 12, 1975
The Ozarks is where they still make things the way they used to. Tintype photographs, that is, and hand-dipped candles, muzzle-loading rifles, corn-shuck dolls and sassafras candy.
Preservation of the 1870’s way of life is the whole mission of Silver Dollar City, south of Springfield and west of Branson, MO, amid the resort region surrounding a huge federal reservoir, Lake Table Rock.
The community, population 28, hosts over one million visitors during its annual six-month season. It is currently open every day; then from Labor Day until Oct. 26, closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
Shad Heller, the Silver Dollar City blacksmith, serves as mayor. His operating foundry is one of hundreds of romantic remnants of the past to be seen on the various streets of the hilltop village.
Heller, along with several of his fellow craftsfolk, will be featured during the evening of Monday, June 16, on a one-hour CBS-TV special, “On the Road” with Charles Kuralt.
For those considering Ozark travel, a free vacationer’s map is available by sending a ten cent stamp to the Ozarks Chamber of Commerce, Silver Dollar City, MO 65616.
Toll-free motel reservation service for the area surrounding the City is furnished by the nearby Branson-Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. Residents of Missouri may dial 800-492-7624, while those in adjacent states should call 800-641-7830.
