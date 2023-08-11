A single family residence in Hollister caught fire in the morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10, during a thunderstorm which swept through the area.
Western Taney County Fire District stations were dispatched to the house, located on Travis Street off of Evergreen, at around 9:30 a.m. Engine 52 arrived shortly thereafter and reported fire coming from the roof of the home. The fire, caused by lightning, was quickly brought under control using two hand lines. Units were cleared shortly after 11 a.m.
Western Taney County Fire Protection District Chief Chris Berndt spoke about the weather conditions during the morning storms.
“It’s a challenge to fight a fire during a lightning storm,” he said.
The Western Taney County Support Team, Hollister Public Works and Hollister Police also responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
