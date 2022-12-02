The Western Taney County Fire Protection District will be holding a state certified Firefighter 1 and 2 class starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
The Tri-Lakes Area Firefighter 1 and 2 Academy is recognized by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, and is based upon NFPA 1001-2019 standard for fire fighter professional qualifications, according to a bulletin released by the Western Taney County Fire Protection District. The academy is a blended course platform coordinated by the Southern Stone County and Western Taney County Fire Protection Districts.
Assistant Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Bird said the classes are a great opportunity.
“Our firefighter 1 and 2 program is a great training opportunity for this area,” Bird said. “Many of the men and women that attend this academy go on and receive great jobs within our region. They also stay on with Western Taney County Fire, which is a great thing for our district.”
Upon completion, students will be eligible to test for various certifications including Missouri State Firefighter 1, Firefighter 2, Hazmat Awareness and Hazmat Operations.
Course orientation will be held Jan. 3, at 6 p.m. at the WTCFPD Station 7. Courses will be held every other Saturday and Sunday, with some additional weekends and will end April 30, 2023.
Prerequisites for the course include a high school diploma or general education diploma, a current and valid Missouri driver’s license and a current CPR card. Course tuition will be $350, and will be due on the first day of class, Jan. 3. There will be no cost to Western Taney County and Southern Stone County members.
Registration is open until Dec. 30. For more information or to register, contact chris.bird@westerntaneyfire.com.
