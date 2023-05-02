A competition to benefit first responders invites participants to bag and brag.
The Stone County 100 Club will host its 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament on Sunday, May 7, at Big Buoy’s, located at 12051 Highway 13 in Kimberling City. Participants will experience fun and camaraderie with prizes, raffles and a 50/50 drawing. This is not a sponsored tournament and all boards and bags will be provided.
Stone County 100 Club Treasurer Natalie Miller told Branson Tri-Lakes News the tournament, which in years past in the fall, was moved this year to the spring.
“We really aren’t going after sponsors this time. We did that the last couple of years. We have about 14 local businesses that have bought cornhole boards so they can provide them whenever we have the tournament,” Miller said. “We’ve also always had the cornhole tournament in the fall, right around Halloween and the weather’s always horrible. That was why we decided to try to move into the spring.”
Registration will start on the day at 11 a.m. with play beginning at noon. The cost per team is $50, with all the proceeds benefiting the Stone County 100 Club.
Food will be available from Big Buoy’s.
“We’re having it at Big Buoy’s, which is a restaurant and they will have their kitchen open,” Miller said. “They normally have something fun on their menu. Last year, I think, they did corn nuggets or something like that which are just kind of fun play-on words.”
The Stone County 100 Club in Missouri is a non-profit organization which raises funds through events, donations and memberships to provide financial support to the surviving spouse and/or dependent children of Stone County first responders who are killed in the line of duty. The club receives no government support, is non-political, and is entirely volunteer-driven.
“This tournament is one of our annual fundraisers to raise money so if anything were to happen to first responders in our county we can support their family,” Miller said. “Our goal is to have money to the families of first responders within 48 hours of something happening to put their minds at ease over financial issues.”
Miller said the cornhole tournament is a great opportunity for people to come together to have a good time while knowing they are helping a good cause.
“We thought cornhole was fun. It was something that all ages can do,” Miller said. “It doesn’t take any real skill to enjoy playing. I mean, if you’re really good at it, of course, it takes skill. But this is a backyard game that anyone can come out to play and enjoy. We had really hoped the first responders could bring their families and enjoy it too.”
For more information visit ‘Stone County 100 Club’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.