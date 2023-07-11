The State of the Ozarks First Friday Art Walk showcases local artist every month.
On Friday, July 7, the Art Walk took place along Downing Street in Hollister. The event ran from 6 to 9 p.m.. Artist set up spaces in front of the storefronts along the historic street where they displayed and sold their artwork.
The artwork featured ranged from books by local authors to painted art to drawing to pottery and more. State of the Ozarks Editor in Chief Joshua Heston said the Art Walk was a great way for residents and visitors to sample just some of the talents from the area.
For more information on Art Walk visit stateoftheozarks.net/showcase/first-friday-art-walk.
