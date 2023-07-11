Art walk 1.jpg

State of the Ozarks First Fridays Art Walk sign on Downing Street in Hollister.

 AJ Fahr

The State of the Ozarks First Friday Art Walk showcases local artist every month. 

Art walk 9.jpg
Art walk 5.jpg
Art walk 4.jpg
Art walk 3.jpg
Art walk 2.jpg

 

On Friday, July 7, the Art Walk took place along Downing Street in Hollister. The event ran from 6 to 9 p.m.. Artist set up spaces in front of the storefronts along the historic street where they displayed and sold their artwork. 

 

Artwalk 8.jpg
Artwalk 11.jpg
Artwalk 7.jpg
Artwalk 10.jpg
Artwalk 6.jpg

The artwork featured ranged from books by local authors to painted art to drawing to pottery and more. State of the Ozarks Editor in Chief Joshua Heston said the Art Walk was a great way for residents and visitors to sample just some of the talents from the area. 

Artwalk 19.jpg
Artwalk 18.jpg
Artwalk 17.jpg
Artwalk 16.jpg
Artwalk 15.jpg
Artwalk 13.jpg

 

Artwalk 12.jpg

For more information on Art Walk visit stateoftheozarks.net/showcase/first-friday-art-walk.

