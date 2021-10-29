The city of Hollister will kick-off the Christmas season with the 4th Annual Downing Street Christmas.
The 4th Annual event will take place on Friday, Nov. 5 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. at the Pedestrian Mall, located between Hook and Ladder and All Teased Up Salon on Downing Street.
According to a press release from the city of Hollister, the Downing Street Christmas tree lighting will take place during the event. Santa Claus will be in attendance and will do the honors of lighting the tree up.
Hollister Deputy City Administrator Denise Olstead said this year there will be the addition of a proclamation from the city.
“Mayor Patton will issue a proclamation in regards to Downing Street Christmas,” Olmestead said. “Our goal is to celebrate the holiday season throughout and encourage businesses to join in as well. “
According to the release, in addition to the proclamation by the mayor, the event will feature the talented, young performers from the Hollister High School and Middle School Choirs who will provide carols and story-telling with State of the Ozarks, as on-lookers enjoy treats from the Country Mart Bakery. Following the celebration, attendees can stroll through Downing Street for the First Friday Art Walk.
“We have also engaged Vintage Paris to provide warm beverages like hot chocolate and peppermint mochas to add to the Christmas atmosphere,” Olmstead said. “After our special guest Santa Claus lights the tree, children will be able to gather around to hear Santa tell a story about Christmas. Last year he told the story of the candy cane. We can’t wait to see what he surprises us with this year when he visits from the North Pole.”
Olmstead said the tree lighting is an event the members of the city look forward to all year.
“For many members of the City, the tree lighting event truly kicks off the holiday season. Watching families celebrate together and the community gather is what it means to live in Hollister,” Olmstead said. “It is an event filled with the Christmas Spirit.”
The original goal was to reveal both the Downing Street and the Hulland Park Christmas trees during the event, according to Olmstead.
“We had hoped to reveal our new Christmas trees for both Downing Street as well as Hulland Park, however they are experiencing delays much like many other products and businesses and it doesn’t look like it will make it in time for the event,” Olmstead said.
For more information visit cityofhollister.com or call City Hall at 417-334-3262.
