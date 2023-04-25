The Episcopal Church Womens group from St. Mark’s Epsicopal Church in Kimberling City have made a donation to help children in stressful situations.
The ECW collected stuffed animals to donate to the Kimberling Police Department. The stuffed animals are for officers to carry in their patrol vehicles to give out to children during calls or even traffic stops. On Tuesday, April 18, the women’s group presented the toys to the department.
ECW Co-President Joan Wilson told Branson Tri-Lakes News, the group decided to collect the toys after they learned police departments throughout the country, including the Kimberling City Police Department, give toys to children during domestic violence calls.
“They carry them in the back of their car in case there’s a domestic dispute,” Wilson said. “What the chief of police of Branson West told me was that, frequently, if the parents are going at it, they’ll try to separate the child from the parent. They give the child a little toy and one of the officers will stay with them. Then we found out that all the police departments pretty much do that.”
Wilson said ECW is focusing part of their mission on child advocacy and the women of the group agreed this would be a small gesture to help with their mission.
“Our goal is to subsidize people in the community that need a little extra TLC. The main mission we got into was child advocacy,” Wilson said. “We work with child advocacy groups and we basically met with them to help fulfill their needs. We have given tiny little bottles of water, peanut butter and crackers. We’ve done journaling diaries for the children. You know, things like that are just something that we can provide to help. They come out of a violent arena and once they get out they’re scared to death. If you can give them something like a bottle of water and a cracker or a stuffed animal, that’ll help.”
ECW Co-President Anna Bolinger said the stuffed animals being donated to the department were purchased by a local business.
“Ripley’s Believe It or Not purchased all these stuffed animals for us to be able to donate to the department,” Bolinger said. “We are grateful to them for helping us.”
Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine said the department is grateful for the donation and his officers use the toys as a way to relieve the stress of children in a multitude of scenarios.
“We use these as a coping mechanism for children. We show up and you know, it’s the worst day of their life. The police are there for one reason or another,” Lemoine said. “This allows them to get some kind of comfort, to try to take their mind off of a situation. It gives them something to hold and focus on.”
Lemoine said many departments throughout the country are implementing the use of stuffed animals in situations where children are impacted.
“Across the country, groups doing exactly what (the ECW) are doing, donating stuffed animals. We throw them in the back of a police car and they are used when a child is involved in a call. When that happens, even if it’s a traffic stop, you know if there is a kid crying in the backseat…this is the perfect opportunity to let us deal with the situation, by giving them a small thing to focus on while we take care of dealing with the adults.”
ECW Member Judy McKee said she thought this was such a great thing for officers to do to help make a difference for a child going through what could be severe emotional stress.
For more information on the ECW visit the ‘St Mark’s Episcopal Church’ Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.