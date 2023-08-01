From the White River Leader
Friday, April 14, 1944
Death claimed Rose O’Neill, 69, famed artist and author, creator of the Kewpie, last Thursday morning to bring a close to one of the most colorful careers in the annals of American art and writing. Her contributions were many, she created, in addition to well known Kewpies, many pictures, short stories, poems and several novels. She had just completed work on her own story of her life shortly before she became ill some months ago.
She was at the home of her nephew, Mr. and Mrs. Richard O’Neill, in Springfield, when she died, and had been there bedfast following a stroke.
A short burial service was held at Bonniebrook, near Day, MO, the beloved O’Neill home in the afternoon of the day she died, with only a few close friends and neighbors conducting the last rites. Miss O’Neill’s sister, Miss Calista O’Neill read a favorite poem, as she was laid to rest beside her mother and her brother.
To her neighbors and friends in the hills she was known and beloved first of all, for her warm, generous and engaging personality. And because she made her home more or less intermittently to be sure, at Bonniebrook, but over a period of 50 years, she became a part of the Ozark hills, the legends of Rose O’Neill became legends of the hills.
Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Patrick O’Neill moved from Pennsylvania in the 80’s first to Nebraska and in 1894 to a location deep in the Ozarks, where they built the home that was Bonniebrook. Rose O’Neill was but a small child when the family moved to Nebraska, and there at the age of 14 she won a newspaper drawing contest with her work, “Temptation” and thereafter sold drawings to Omaha newspapers. When she was 15 she went to New York where she entered the convent of the sisters of St. Regis, which she left when she was 18 to marry Gray Latham, of Virginia, gut the marriage was brief and she joined her parents at Bonniebrook shortly after they moved there. Much of the work that made her famous was done there, the Kewpies were created there, many of her drawings and writings were done there, fast in the hills.
Later she became a member of the staff of “Puck” magazine, and in 1902 married Harry Leon Wilson, editor of the magazine. She was both illustrator and poet for the magazine and illustrated several of the Wilson novels. In 1904 Wilson and Booth Tarkington went to Capri to collaborate on what became the successful “Man from Home”. Miss O’Neill’s marriage with Wilson ended soon after the Italian sojourn.
The famous Villa Narcissus on the isle of Capri, an ancient convent filled with antiques was bequeathed to Miss O’Neill by an American expatriate artist, Charles Caryl Coleman, whom she befriended and lent money to when he was old and poor. She sometimes called this Villa her home–other homes which she loved and returned to were a Washington Square studio in New York City and “Carabas Castle” at Westport, Connecticut, as well as Bonniebrook.
When she returned to Bonniebrook some six years ago shortly before the death of her mother, she brought with her many of the art treasures from her other homes, some of the pictures are hanging in the School of the Ozarks museum and others are at Bonniebrook.
Her fame came from many directions, she was a contributor to many magazines, both with her drawings and verses and stories. She wrote several novels, the best known were “Garda”, “The Goblin Woman” and “The Master-Mistress”.
But her most adoring public–and that included literally thousands, loved her for her whimsical drawings of Kewpies and the versus–and for the dolls which were so popular in the era–and at that time she even contributed a colored newspaper strip akin to the comic strips of today.
Her last “doll” and an achievement of which she was very fond is Ho-Ho, the laughing, Kewpieish baby Chinese Buddha, created at Bonniebrook since she returned a few years ago.
She had completed her autobiography “The Story of Rose O’Neill” to be published by Little-Brown and Co., just before suffering her first stroke last July.
Surviving Miss O’Neill are two brothers, John Hugh O’Neill, of Virginia and Clarence (Clink) O’Neill, of Bonniebrook; two sisters, Miss Calista O’Neill, who had been her business manager for so many years, and Lee O’Neill of Hollywood, together with nieces and nephews.
(Editor’s Note: The “Looking Back” stories are published just as they were in the original printing. Because of this, there will, at times, be grammatical and punctuation errors. For the sake of preservation, Branson Tri-Lakes News has opted to leave it as is.)
